RES-QUE, a local non-profit organization dedicated to rescuing at-risk dogs of all breeds, had a fundraiser and adoption event Sunday.
Attendees at Playful Potter in Sparks enjoyed a day of painting and fun by choosing to paint one of the three dog themed ceramic choices.
The profits from the “Sparky’s treat jar, paw print pet bowl, and the puppy love figure will be donated to Res-que.
Lori Mead and Karen Vigil, founders of Res-Que say “All proceeds received from this event will go to cover medical expenses on dogs we pull from shelters both locally and in surrounding areas."