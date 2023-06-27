After Fourth of July festivities, Tahoe’s beaches and surrounding areas are often blanketed with trash, which can hurt wildlife and the Lake’s unique water quality and clarity.
Last year, Keep Tahoe Blue volunteers removed a staggering 3,450 pounds of litter the morning after the holiday.
Every July 5th since 2013, the League to Save Lake Tahoe has welcomed hundreds of volunteers to prevent pollution from reaching the Lake’s blue waters.
This July 5th, residents and visitors are invited to pitch in, clean up, and celebrate 10 years of the Keep Tahoe Red, White & Blue Beach Cleanup.
Over almost a decade, the annual event has become Lake Tahoe’s largest single-day cleanup.
It not only removes harmful trash from the natural environment, the event raises awareness of the disastrous impacts from intentional and unintentional littering and leads to policy solutions.
The League’s policy experts use statistics on the collected litter – the materials, items and amounts – to successfully advocate for litter prevention solutions, such as bans on plastic bags, Styrofoam and plastic water bottles.
This year, some of the League’s long-time volunteers will host several cleanup sites with support from more than a dozen local businesses and organizations. That makes this community event a prime example of “shared stewardship” – individuals, public and private groups coming together to Keep Tahoe Blue.
The cleanup will be held on July 5 from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the following locations:
- Kiva Beach – 1 Heritage Way, South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150
- Kings Beach State Recreation Area – Raccoon Street, Kings Beach, CA 96143
- Nevada Beach – 416 Bittlers Road, Zephyr Cove, NV 89448
- Lakeview Commons/Regan Beach – 1004 Lakeview Avenue, South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150
- Tahoe City Commons Beach – 400 North Lake Boulevard, Tahoe City, CA 96145
- Zephyr Cove/Shoals – 760 Highway 50, Zephyr Cove, NV 89448
For more information and to register, you can do so by clicking here: keeptahoeblue.org/events.