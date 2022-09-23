Secret Witness is now offering a $5,000 reward for information on a deadly shooting near north McCarran and Pyramid Way in Sparks.
The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. on July 28th.
When officers arrived on scene, they located an unidentified man with multiple gunshot wounds inside a car. He was pronounced dead on scene.
Sparks Police believe the shooting was an isolated incident and there's no threat to the public.
This is an ongoing investigation.
If you have you any information that can help authorities, call or text your anonymous tip to Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.