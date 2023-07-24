A reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the suspect wanted for the armed robbery of the William Hill sportsbook inside the Cal Neva Casino in downtown Reno.
Around 2:30 Sunday morning an unknown black man wearing a face bask pulled a gun on a sportsbook writer and demanded money according to a release from Secret Witness.
The suspect fled down University Way towards First Street with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Reno Police need help identifying the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Reno Police Department at (775) 334-2141 or remain anonymous by calling Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900.
Secret Witness is offering a $1,500 reward in this case.