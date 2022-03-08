Secret Witness is offering two $500 rewards for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of a suspect(s) wanted in connection with mail thefts from at an apartment on N. Sierra St. and Mira Loma Drive.
On February 16, at approximately 3:00 p.m. a male suspect stole mail from an apartment on North Sierra St. which is considered a federal felony.
The suspect is described only as a male wearing low hanging pants.
A similar incident occurred on January 6 where two male suspects and a female stole mail from an apartments on Mira Loma Drive.
Both incidents are being investigated by the U. S. Postal Inspectors Office.
Anyone having information relating to this crime or the suspect should contact the United States Postal Inspectors at 1-877-876-2455, or remain anonymous and call or text Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or go on-line at secretwitness.com.