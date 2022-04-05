The Reno Fire Department is asking the public for help on an arson that occurred outside of 818 South Virginia Street.
RFD says firefighters responded to a fire in a hallway of a midtown business around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.
Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call the fire department at 775-334-2300 or leave an anonymous tip with Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.
