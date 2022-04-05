Hallway Fire at Recycled Records

Reno Fire Department

The Reno Fire Department is asking the public for help on an arson that occurred outside of 818 South Virginia Street.

RFD says firefighters responded to a fire in a hallway of a midtown business around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call the fire department at 775-334-2300 or leave an anonymous tip with Secret Witness at 775-322-4900. 