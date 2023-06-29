The Reno Housing Authority broke ground on a new affordable housing complex Thursday.
The new 12-unit Dick Scott Manor, located on 8th Street, will be available for low-income, extremely low-income and homeless military veterans.
It's the first RHA groundbreaking using money from the Home Means Nevada Initiative, and for this project, the Reno Housing Authority will give subsidies to residents through Veterans Affairs supportive housing vouchers.
It's their first groundbreaking since 2020.
The project is named in honor of Dick Scott, who served on RHA's board for many years. He died in late 2021.
In his last letter to the RHA Board of Commissioners, Scott wrote, "I loved my work here. I loved the people. I loved our residents. It was an honor to serve as chair of this agency. It is wonderful to see the ongoing work, led by this Board, continue to make gains for those who are less fortunate."
It's not immediately known when the complex will be finished.
