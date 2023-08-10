The Washoe County School District celebrated the opening of JWood Raw Elementary School with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday.
The new school can accommodate nearly 750 students.
The new two-story building features state-of-the-art learning facilities for students in Pre-Kindergarten through fifth grade. The building includes 28 standard classrooms, a STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics) lab, three collaborative learning hubs, single point of entry, energy efficient design and native landscaping.
JWood Raw Elementary School was named after a native Reno resident who worked for WCSD for 37 years, including 23 years as principal of Dilworth Middle School. He was a Navy pilot during World War II and volunteered for years with the Reno Junior Ski Program at Sky Tavern.
(Washoe County School District contributed to this report.)
Scenes from today's ribbon-cutting at our brand-new JWood Raw Elementary School in South Reno.— Washoe Schools (@WashoeSchools) August 10, 2023
We were honored to have so many family and friends of the school's namesake in attendance.
