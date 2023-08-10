JWood Elementary School

The Washoe County School District celebrated the opening of JWood Raw Elementary School with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday.

The new school can accommodate nearly 750 students.

The new two-story building features state-of-the-art learning facilities for students in Pre-Kindergarten through fifth grade. The building includes 28 standard classrooms, a STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics) lab, three collaborative learning hubs, single point of entry, energy efficient design and native landscaping. 

JWood Raw Elementary School was named after a native Reno resident who worked for WCSD for 37 years, including 23 years as principal of Dilworth Middle School. He was a Navy pilot during World War II and volunteered for years with the Reno Junior Ski Program at Sky Tavern.

(Washoe County School District contributed to this report.)