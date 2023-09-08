A Ring camera recently caught a bear breaking a screen door and entering a home in South Lake Tahoe!
As you can see the bear wonders up the wood patio and then paws the screen doors and then goes inside.
Some time later, the bear then walks out with the homeowner following making noise to scare it off. He then takes the damaged screen door off the home.
The homeowner told Ring, “Don’t leave your sliding door open, just the screen door closed.”
He also says he's encountered bears on his property before.