Mortgage rates across the country dropped to near-record lows during the pandemic, and housing sales surged.
"We were COVID-proof and people were buying homes like crazy," said James Anderson, Executive Vice President of Lending for Greater Nevada Mortgage. "Home prices appreciated greatly too, and we have not seen that go that fast in some time. So people were getting into homes; the problem is, we're still dealing with limited inventory."
Now, mortgage rates are on the rise, climbing back into the 5% range.
"The rates have really gone up quickly," Anderson said. "Mostly because of the money that was pumped into the market from the Fed and the government, and that price has to be paid eventually. Inflation has been going up significantly so that rates have to go up in order to combat inflation."
And that's created a different set of trends for the local housing market.
"Some sellers are backing off now that they're not getting their price," Anderson said. "Some buyers are backing off because the affordability has dropped. First-time home buyers are being priced out of the market in many markets that we see. So it's hard to get into a home."
Refinance numbers have dropped in the past months, but lenders say there are still opportunities in that area.
"We saw a surge in refinances in March when people saw rates weren't coming back down, but there's still opportunities for refinance," Anderson said. "Consolidations, mostly, or home improvements; if they're not getting a home equity line of credit they may want to consolidate their first mortgage and get cash out for that one-time expense."
While these rates themselves are by no means historic, they are rising at historic rates, and that could take some getting used to.
"You look at the '80s, they're double digits, 18% mortgage rates," Anderson said. "We'll not get back there any time soon. But still we've all been spoiled by rates in the 2% and 3% range for awhile, and now to see them in the 5% range, some people haven't been through these markets before and this is the highest they've seen in their generation. So it's different for people, but it's the going rate right now. So if you're looking to purchase a home and you qualify and it meets your needs and budget, the rate is what the rate is, and there's still purchase opportunities."
Anderson recommends those looking to buy take a look at all their options.
"I would say first and foremost, don't make assumptions," he said. "Come talk to a mortgage professional. Sit down with us, let us look at your whole profile and see what you qualify for. If you're not quite ready, based on your credit history or your debt to income ratio, we'll add a plan to help you get there. And if what you want and can afford is not in the area, like in the city, maybe it's in the outskirts where you might have to commute a little bit but you can find the home that works for your budget."