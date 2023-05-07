Today at Idlewild park, Riverside Farmers Market held their Mother's Day Boutique, which they say is their biggest event of the year.
Many spent their Sunday at the park shopping for gifts for their mom-like figures, friends or even themselves.
"Got some gifts for my son and my dad. Uh, nothing for mom even though it was for Mother's Day," said Jennifer Whiteford, out of town visitor.
"I'm into pottery, beer steins, coffee mugs and I found one vendor that has pottery, so far," said Bernie Saunders, Reno resident. "But unfortunately, she sold out of all her beer steins this morning which is what I was more interested in."
The boutique offered over 100 local vendors with a wide variety of different crafts, food, drinks, kids area, live music, and much more.
"We have incredible visual artists, jewelry, body care items, home items, gardening items and the thing that I think I'm the most excited about is that we have exclusively Reno grown flowers," said Kasey Crispin, Creator and Director for Riverside Farmers Market.
People who live in or outside the area made sure to come check out all the things the event had to offer.
"I also thought it would be fun to come on down and see some of the arts and crafts and some of the food trucks and vendors and stuff," Saunders said.
"Oh, I got some artwork, I got some jewelry," Whiteford said "Would've loved to pick up some more things but they would not fit on the plane."
With the warmer weather today, some told us that they enjoyed the nicer weather after it being cold over the past few days.
"Yeah, I hope spring comes some time I thought they gave winter an eviction notice, but it's back," Saunders said.
"We got very lucky with the weather, it's not yesterday's weather today it's quite nice and sunny," Crispin said. "So, it's been wonderful the community really came out and has been supporting local artists."
For those who couldn't make it out today, the Farmers Market will be hosting another Mother's Day Boutique on Mother's Day at Idlewild Park from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.