If you're flying out of Reno this weekend, the Reno-Tahoe International Airport advises you to arrive early and plan ahead.
The airport says to get there about two hours ahead of your flight and give yourself extra time for parking or returning a rental car.
The airport say parking will be limited - and to check their website for real-time parking availability before arriving.
Overflow parking is marked by signs.
The airport also reminds travelers to be patient.
"We're reminding passengers to pack that patience. We're not the only airport that's going to be this busy this season. Also, just arrive to the airport early. That's the biggest pieces of advice we can give our customers,” says Nicolle Staten, Public Affairs Coordinator, Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority.
The airport is expecting about 60,000 travelers this weekend - its largest surge so far this year.
The busiest days will likely be Friday and Sunday.
If you are headed to the airport this weekend - you may run into pricier parking rates.
Starting this Saturday, the daily rate for the short-term garage is increasing to $36.
The price for each additional hour is also increasing to $3.
The airport is encouraging travelers parking overnight to use their long-term parking garage or their surface lot.