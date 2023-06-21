On Tuesday, July 4, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., U.S. Highway 50 will be closed westbound between Al Tahoe Boulevard and Ski Run Boulevard to accommodate the City of South Lake Tahoe’s 4th of July Parade.
Connecting streets and driveways to U.S. Highway 50 between Al Tahoe Boulevard and Ski Run Boulevard will also be closed to ensure the safety and smooth execution of the parade.
The City of South Lake Tahoe advises visitors to expect traffic delays and plan accordingly.
The city hopes to reopen the highway by noon, although unforeseen circumstances may impact the exact reopening time.
To help manage any potential disruptions, alternative detour routes have been arranged
- Al Tahoe Boulevard: Accessible from the east and west ends of the parade route, this route provides an alternative path for both eastbound and westbound traffic.
- U.S. Highway 50/Pioneer Trail: Another alternative route for both eastbound and westbound traffic, to Pioneer Trail and can be utilized as a detour route during the parade.
Transit service in the area will be impacted.
Any schedule or route changes in can be found with Tahoe Transportation District at www.tahoetransportation.org.
Questions or concerns regarding the highway closure or the detour routes, can be directed to Parks and Recreation Director, John Stark at 530-307-9145 or jstark@cityofslt.us.
For event information, visit: www.cityofslt.us/875/4th-of-July-Parade.