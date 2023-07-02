After nearly doubling expected goals during its pilot, the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) is extending a contract with the Western Nevada College (WNC), continuing Realizing Opportunities for the American Dream to Succeed (ROADS) until 2027.
Starting July 1, an additional $1 million will be invested in the program.
“The pilot helped shape the program we have today,” said DETR Employment Security Division Deputy Administrator Karlene Johnson. “It has been a successful partnership with WNC, changing the lives of more than 115 students and dozens of local businesses. This extension will allow us to do even more.”
The program helps train or retrain unemployed and underemployed participants looking for a new occupation.
New or existing students in the program receive financial support for tuition, training, certifications, testing, transportation, housing assistance, childcare, books, materials and/or supplies. That support allows a more skilled workforce.
“I’ve really enjoyed the program because I can tell that everyone involved genuinely cares. I don’t know where I would be or how I would have succeeded both financially and academically, in the classroom and out. I also really enjoyed the group session workshops. They definitely helped me grow as a person,” said ROADS student, Skylar Cornwell.
The purpose of the program is to strengthen the workforce in Northern Nevada. It includes, but is not limited to, manufacturing, health care, information technology and building trades. Participation comes at no cost and carries no contractual obligations to businesses or students.
“The Roads program came along just in time to help grow our business,” said Jiffy Air Tool Executive Vice President, Dana Belton. “They were able to schedule a meeting, understand our needs quickly, and provide a solution that is exactly what we need. They provided quick access to education that allowed us to grow our people and provide opportunities for them that would have taken a year or more to even get started.”
For more information about ROADS and how to apply visit wnc.edu/roads.
(DETR)