Weather Alert

...Summer Heat Continues... * Temperatures will peak this afternoon through Monday with afternoon highs from the mid 90s to near 100 in lower valleys, and mid to upper 80s in Sierra communities. Temperatures will only cool down by a few degrees as we reach the 4th of July. While not unusual for early July, it will feel notably hotter compared to the recent period of relatively cooler weather. * Be prepared for heat health impacts, especially for vulnerable populations and those outdoors for extended periods. Take breaks from the sun, drink plenty of water, and be sure to wear sunscreen. As always, never leave children or pets inside unattended vehicles where the heat will be life threatening! * The warmth will also lead to accelerated high elevation snowmelt, bringing rises on area waterways, particularly the Walker River Basin and streams in Mono County. These faster cold flows can create dangerous conditions for those seeking relief in area waterways or crossing streams on area trails. * While most areas will remain dry, there is a 10-15% chance for a few showers or thunderstorms in the Eastern Sierra and areas east of US-395 and south of US-50 in western Nevada this afternoon and evening. If you have outdoor activities planned in these areas, keep an eye to the sky this afternoon and evening, and have access to a sheltered location in case a storm does form.