Reno Experience District (RED), a 50-acre, multi-use development by Lyon Living, names Robert Cuillard as Chief Executive Officer. Cuillard will oversee development, culture and future expansion for the “city within a city,” located on the corner of Plumb Ln. and S. Virginia St.
“Reno is ready for RED,” said Cuillard. “The city is brimming with new business, and has displayed a need for housing, lifestyle and expanded amenities. I am grateful to play a part in the future vision of Reno, and hope RED offers something new and interesting for families and professionals.”
Cuillard brings over 20 years of sales, marketing, economic development and executive leadership to RED, having built his career in the private club industry throughout the greater West Coast. He joins Lyon Living while maintaining his position as General Manager and CEO of The Club at Rancharrah, a private social club founded in 2020. He is also a board member of the Economic Development Authority of Western Nevada (EDAWN).
“Robert has an innate sense for organizational leadership, with a keen understanding of grass-roots developments,” said Frank Suryan, Chairman and CEO of Lyon Living. “He is the final piece we’ve been looking for to unify the multi-faceted project and introduce RED to Reno.”
A native of Ventura County, Calif., Cuillard completed his undergraduate degree in Los Angeles and his Executive MBA in Denver. He managed the opening of the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in 2004. He joined Goldman Sachs’ Golf Division in 2008 as the Southern California Regional Director of Sales and Marketing, overseeing 32 private clubs.
Between 2012 and 2019, Cuillard managed sales, capital development and operations for Jack Nicklaus International Golf Club in Monterey, Calif., Columbine Country Club in Denver, Colo., and Victory Ranch Country Club in Kamas, Utah.
Cuillard moved to Reno in 2020 where he opened The Club at Rancharrah, located within the former Harrah Estate. Now at RED, he will oversee operations for 1,300 luxury apartment homes, 65,000 sq. ft. of curated retail, the 170-key Element Hotel, 83 flex-stay apartments, a market hall and a 2-acre public park.
“This is a monumental project with the region’s most established developers, planners and hospitality experts,” said Cuillard. “We invite the public to explore RED now, and remain excited for imminent announcements and additions."
