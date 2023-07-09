The Punk Rock Flea Market, a two-day festival that has been held in Sparks for the last five years, will make its inaugural debut in Reno this year.
It is happening Saturday and Sunday, July 16th and 17th at Great Basin Brewing on Rock Boulevard and will feature 14 bands, more than 100 local vendors, food trucks, kids crafts and a car smash, according to a press release.
The event will feature a circus theme with a carnival midway, circus performers, mermaids, aerialists, clowns and face painters. It is an official Artown event for 2023.
In a mission statement on its website, the Reno-based non-profit says it is dedicated to supporting the arts and music scene in Nevada through hosting public events like the flea market.
The Punk Rock Flea Market runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days. Tickets are $5 for presale and $7 at the door. Children 12 and under are free.
There will also be quiet hours for families and neurodivergent people from 10 a.m. to noon each day.