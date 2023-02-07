February 7, 2023 Update:
This past week, trained rock removal experts have scaled the slope to remove unstable rock from SR-208 landslide in Wilson Canyon.
The rockslide fell across roughly 400 feet of roadway through the Wilson Canyon, between Smith Valley and Yerington on Jan. 10.
Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) crews say they are working hard to safely open the road but for now, SR-208 remains closed from Hudson Aurora Road to SR 339.
January 27, 2023 Update:
Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) crews continue the rock removal at SR-208 in Wilson Canyon earlier this month.
This week, crews reportedly cleared almost 1,000 cubic yards of rockfall.
SR-208 remains closed to through traffic between Hudson Aurora Road and SR-339.
-----------------------------------
Original Story from January 25, 2023:
Crews are continuing emergency work on a rockslide blocking State Route 208 in Lyon County.
The following morning, NDOT geotechnical engineers conducted an initial evaluation of the area, finding that the rockface remained unstable. In an effort to begin repairs as soon as safely possible, crews continued to evaluate the area using drone technology to assess any additional hazards potentially caused by recent storms.
NDOT has now finalized an emergency construction contract for repairs. Rockfall removal experts will first scale and remove remaining unstable rock to make the area safe for road repair work. Crews will then work 24-hours-a-day to remove several thousand cubic yards of rockfall which fell across the roadway and make any needed road surface repairs.
While NDOT hopes to temporarily open the road to one-way traffic over the coming weeks, an exact schedule to reopen the road is not finalized. In the meantime, the roadway will remain closed to through traffic between Hudson Aurora Road and State Route 339.
While alternate routes are sparse in the rural area, potential options include accessing Yerington or Douglas County via U.S. 95A/U.S. 50 or U.S. 395 south and north of the area.
(NDOT contributed to this report.)