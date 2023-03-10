Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by rain and snowmelt is expected to continue through the day and subside slowly overnight. * WHERE...Portions of east central California and western Nevada, including the following counties and independent city, in east central California, Alpine, El Dorado, Mono, Nevada and Placer. In western Nevada, Carson City, Douglas, Lyon, Mineral, Storey and Washoe. * WHEN...Until 1100 AM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Minor to moderate flooding along creeks and streams as well as in low-lying, poor drainage and agricultural areas areas. Mainstem rivers will continue to run high. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1242 PM PST, Doppler radar, gauge data and reports from local agencies indicate rain and snowmelt is causing urban and small stream flooding. Rapid river rises may cause minor flooding in the advisory area. - Numerous reports of flooding over roadways and agricultural areas, flooding has subsided or is expected to soon in areas north of interstate 80. Significant flooding has been reported in the Carson Valley, and this water will take time to move down along the mainstem of the Carson River. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. &&

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, mainly south of US-50. Waves 2 to 4 feet on Pyramid Lake. * WHERE...Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties, Greater Reno- Carson City-Minden Area and Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake. * WHEN...Until 7 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow down tree limbs and a few power outages may result. Lake waters will be rough and small boats, kayaks and paddle boards will be prone to capsizing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Do not travel in high profile vehicles through wind-prone highway sections if wind restrictions are in place. &&