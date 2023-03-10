The Nevada Department of Transportation is advising drivers to expect U.S. 95 to remain closed temporarily in the Walker Lake area following major rockfall across the highway. While the highway has the potential to remain closed through the coming days, NDOT is already working to remove rock and reopen the highway as soon as possible.
Likely caused by recent heavy precipitation, rockfall fell across a section of roadway in the Walker Lake area in Mineral County on the morning of March 10. No injuries took place as part of the rockfall.
The highway is closed to traffic between Hawthorne and Schurz, a section of highway traveled by more than 4,000 drivers each day.
Within hours of the event, NDOT teamed up with a local construction contractor to begin rock removal. While no exact time of reopening is known, crews will be working to safely reopen the highway to at least one lane of travel as soon as safe.
The rockfall illustrates the potential hazards that continuing precipitation can bring to area roadways.
Recent rainfall has potential to bring water, snow, rock, mud and other potentially dangerous conditions to roadways regionwide. NDOT reminds motorists to avoid unnecessary travel, and to drive attentively and slowly in inclement conditions.
Winter driving safety tips are available at dot.nv.gov/winter. Motorists can visit NVRoads.com before driving for current highway conditions and controls.
(NDOT Reno)
From Mineral County Sheriff's Office - Please be advised that there has been a rockslide just north of the town of Walker Lake. Please be patient as crews are arriving on scene and clearing it out of the highway. Both lanes are blocked at this time. pic.twitter.com/UEKtElp6iW— NV Emergency Mgmt (@NVEmergencyMgmt) March 10, 2023