Nevada State Police troopers are investigating a fatal truck rollover crash east of Battle Mountain on Wednesday.
NSP says the crash happened just before 5 a.m. on frontage road 02, which runs parallel to I-80.
NSP says a preliminary investigation determined that a black Ford Ranger was heading east on the frontage road, when the driver drove off the roadway in a curve and kept swerving on the roadway, eventually overturning the truck.
NSP says 19-year-old Arturo Arrellano was the only person inside the black Ford Ranger pickup.
They say he was not wearing a seat belt when he was thrown from the truck.
Arrellano died on scene.
Troopers say impairment is suspected to be a contributing factor in the crash.
The crash remains under investigation.
If you were a witness, or have any information regarding the crash, contact Sergeant Mitch Payne at (775) 753-1111.