A Gardnerville man died after a rollover crash on Old Highway 50 in Glenbrook last month, Nevada State Police say.
NSP says on May 21st, 56-year-old Daniel Wayne Lopez was driving a 2010 GMC Canyon pickup westbound on private property when he for some unknown reason, the truck went off the roadway and overturned.
NSP says he was thrown from the pickup and died on scene, near Pray Meadow Road.
NSP says Lopez was not wearing a seatbelt when the crash happened.
This crash is being investigated by the Highway Patrol Division’s Northern Command West Multi-Disciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team (M.I.R.T.) - Case #220501443.
If anyone has any information about this crash, send an email to ncwmirt@dps.state.nv.us and reference the case number