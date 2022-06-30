The Washoe County coroner has identified a man who died after an early morning rollover crash on Thomas Creek Drive early Wednesday morning.
The medical examiner's office says 18-year-old Ky'Mani Castillo died Wednesday afternoon of injuries he suffered in the 4:30 a.m. crash near Rock Haven Drive.
Two other people inside the car were treated and released from a nearby hospital.
The investigation is ongoing.
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office Major Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) is investigating the crash.
Deputies say speeding appears to be involved and its unknown if the occupants were wearing seatbelts.