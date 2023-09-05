Authorities are investigating a rollover crash that killed a 25-year-old Wyoming woman on U.S. 50 near mile marker 70 in Churchill County last month.
Nevada State Police troopers say the crash just after 1 a.m. on August 19th.
NSP says a preliminary investigation shows that a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado pickup was headed west on U.S. 50 when for some unknown reason the driver went off the roadway. NSP says the driver, Abigale Lynn Morrison then overcorrected, crossed over the yellow dashed center line into oncoming traffic, and went off the roadway where the truck overturned.
NSP says the Morrison and a passenger were thrown from the truck.
NSP says Morrison died on scene.
The unidentified passenger, a man, was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.