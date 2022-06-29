Three people were sent to the hospital after an early morning rollover crash on Thomas Creek Drive in south Reno.
The crash happened around 4:30 a.m. near Rock Haven.
Deputies say one person is in critical condition, while the other two suffered moderate injuries.
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office Major Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) is on scene investigating the crash.
Thomas Creek Road between Fellowship Way and Rock Haven Drive is currently closed for the investigation.
Deputies say speeding appears to be involved.