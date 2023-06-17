The 8th annual Basque Fry was held Saturday at Corley Ranch in Gardnerville.
Former Attorney General Adam Laxalt is one of the founders of the Basque Fry, which is modeled after similar events his influential grandfather former U.S. Senator Paul Laxalt once held.
Laxalt has put his endorsement behind Florida Governor and Presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis.
Governor Joe Lombardo and Congressman Mark Amodei were both slated to speak today but they couldn't make it.
We reached out to Lombardo's office and they confirmed with us that Lombardo couldn't make it because he had to fly back to Las Vegas to speak at the Golden Knight's rally tonight.
Now, DeSantis' campaign's moniker is 'Never Back Down,' which could give voters an idea of the level of fierce competition to expect among the top republican candidates in Nevada, which is one of the earliest battleground states in the primaries.
National conservative podcast host Dave Rubin of the 'Rubin Report' warmed up the crowd.
"Nevada, NEVADA, got it, alright thank you I appreciate that! Wow, that one was really you could feel that in the crowd," said national conservative podcaster Dave Rubin.
Ruben was followed by Nevada Lt. Governor Stavros Anthony, Adam Laxalt, and then the headliner DeSantis.
He started off with the reminder that Californian citizens are leaving to escape liberal policies - something he says Northen Nevadans' know all too well
"You know the one thing that Florida and Nevada have in common is we are both areas thareceive a lot of disgruntled California, said DeSantis.
DeSantis touted his time as the Governor of Florida during the pandemic claiming his state did a better job at keeping the elderly healthy while also not enforcing harsh lockdown restrictions.
He told the crowd that when he innitially he innitially ran for Governor in 2018 there were 300-thousand less registered republicans than democrats in Florida, but that had flipped by 2022, and he won in landslide by more 1.5 Million votes.
Desantis is pitching his governing style for the rest of the nation.
"When you're in an executive position president or governor, you gotta be a leader, and what leadership is about is are you going to be willing to stand strong for what's right in the face of intense opposition, criticism, and having the weight of the world come down on you, or are you going to fold and follow the path. And during Covid in the state of Florida we had to make that decision, and I chose for us to go a different course," said DeSantis.
He spoke on his controversial leadership in Florida during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We bucked Fauci, we buked the CDC, we bucked the bureaucrats, we bucked the media, we bucked the left, and we even fought a lot of republicans to keep the state free and make sure that our citizens had the opportunity to make their own decisions."
We spoke to some Basque Fry attendees who say their excited about a run by DeSantis for the White House.
"It's an opportunity to get together with fellow republicans. Talk to them, where they're from, about their feelings and this year it's in June and I'm not absolutely dying in the heat," said Republican Women Incline Village former president Joanellen Slocumb.
"I think there is a lot of people that will not vote for Trump. I know that he did a lot of good things and I know he's a great person. I just think he's alienated a lot of people and DeSantis has not done so and I think he's got a good chance," said Washoe County Republican Women member Janice Perry.
"I'm just hopeful that DeSantis, that something will happen, he'll pull it off, but I know it's a long shot, and I will vote for Trump if he gets the nomination," said California republican Wayne Kuykendall.
DeSantis also spoke on the importance of winning big in Nevada.
"We need to win Nevada in Novemebr of 2024. Make no mistake about it, in Florida we banned ballet harvesting, Zuckerbuck and all of that, but if it's legal here, we're doing it in Nevada, I'm not going to fight with one hand tied behind my back, so we're going to put a lot of emphasis here, it's going to be very important," said DeSantis.
DeSantis did not mention his main competitor former President Donald Trump once in his speech.