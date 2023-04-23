U.S. Senator Jacky Rosen (D-NV) and lawmakers from both the U.S. Senate and the House of Representatives are calling on the Biden Administration to continue to protect displaced Salvadorans and Hondurans by redesignating El Salvador and Honduras for Temporary Protected Status (TPS).
Over 400,000 people with TPS are currently living in communities across the United States — where they fill important jobs in local economies and contribute billions of dollars every year in taxes.
Nevada is home to over 6,000 TPS recipients, most of whom are from El Salvador or Honduras.
“We urge you to redesignate Honduras and El Salvador for Temporary Protected Status (TPS), as it is unsafe for the nationals of these countries to be returned at this time due to severe environmental damage caused by successive hurricanes and climate change-related catastrophes, combined with human rights violations and cascading political crises exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Both El Salvador and Honduras face separate but equally devastating realities that prevent individuals who have fled these countries from safely returning,” the lawmakers wrote in their letter.
Redesignating El Salvador and Honduras for TPS would ensure that current TPS recipients and those eligible for TPS from these countries receive protection.
The full letter can be found below:
(Office of Senator Jacky Rosen)