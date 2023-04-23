FILE - U.S. Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., listens during a hearing of the Senate Armed Services Subcommittee on Strategic Forces to examine United States Space Force programs in review of the Fiscal Year 2024 Defense Authorization Request, Tuesday, March 14, 2023, in Washington. Rosen, a Democrat from Nevada who steered a moderate path during her first term in the chamber, announced Wednesday, April 5, 2023, that she will seek reelection in the perennial battleground state.