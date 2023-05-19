U.S. Senators Jacky Rosen (D-NV) and Susan Collins (R-ME) introduced the bipartisan Accounting STEM Pursuit Act to add accounting education to STEM curricula for K-12 students.
This legislation, which was introduced in the House of Representatives by Congresswomen Haley Stevens (MI-11) and Young Kim (CA-40), would increase access to accounting coursework in an effort to improve career pathways and workforce diversity in the field.
“Exposing students to STEM learning in the classroom helps inspire them to consider new career paths in many essential fields,” said Senator Rosen. “As a former computer programmer and Chair of the Senate Women in STEM Caucus, I’m proud to help introduce this bipartisan legislation to promote and expand access to accounting education programs by recognizing it as a STEM field.”
Last year, Senator Rosen’s bipartisan Rural STEM Education Act was signed into law as part of the CHIPS and Science Act, which breaks down barriers rural students face in accessing STEM education.
(Office of Senator Jacky Rosen)