Senator Jacky Rosen announced that she has helped introduce the Healthy Families Act that would help hard working Americans are guaranteed paid sick leave to recover from illnesses, access preventive care, provide care to a sick family member, or attend school meetings related to a child’s health condition or disability.
The bill would allow workers in businesses with 15 or more employees to earn up to seven job-protected paid sick days each year. It would also allow victims of domestic violence, stalking, or sexual assault to use paid sick days to recover or seek assistance.
“Hardworking Nevadans deserve access to fair working conditions and paid sick leave to take care of themselves or a family member in times of need,” said Senator Rosen. “I’m proud to help introduce this legislation, which will guarantee up to seven paid sick days each year for workers in Nevada and across our country.”
Senator Rosen previously introduced the FAMILY Act to provide millions of working Americans with partially-paid leave for health reasons, pregnancy, and serious health conditions affecting a family member.
