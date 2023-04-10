U.S. Senator Jacky Rosen (D-NV) unveiled a working draft of the Truckee Meadows Public Lands Management Act, legislation to expand economic and housing development opportunities, support local Tribes, promote conservation, and improve public lands management in Washoe County.
Senator Rosen also announced the start of a two-month public feedback period.
Nevadans wishing to provide comments on this working draft can submit them HERE until June 6th, 2023.
“This legislative working draft is the first step towards finding common ground on how to manage our public lands in Washoe County, and striking a balance between Nevada’s conservation needs and our growing communities,” said Senator Rosen. “The goal of this legislation will be to protect our wilderness and outdoor spaces, increase the availability of affordable housing, and open the door to local infrastructure improvements while addressing key Tribal and local community priorities. My office worked closely with a diverse range of local stakeholders to draft this proposal. We are committed to a transparent process and welcome continued local input as we continue to build consensus and shape a final version of this proposal.”
“We are proud to have worked with Senator Rosen to put together an initial proposal that balances our community’s interests. This Act ensures that Washoe County will be able to accommodate our region’s growth while continuing to protect northern Nevada’s beautiful public lands for future generations to enjoy,” said Alexis Hill, Vice Chair of the Washoe County Board of Commissioners. “We’re glad to have Senator Rosen as a partner in our efforts to promote outdoor recreation, keeping our public lands wild, and supporting smart growth in our region, and we look forward to continuing working with her and our diverse community on this.”
“We appreciate Senator Rosen’s work on a draft proposal that could enhance access and greenspace in the Truckee River corridor and protect open space through the City of Reno while creating opportunities to consider environmentally friendly transportation options," said Hillary Schieve, Mayor of the City of Reno. “Thank you for taking into account the needs of our community as you work toward a final draft.”
“Thank you to Senator Rosen for taking this all-important step to introduce a Lands Bill which we believe is the single largest federal priority for the Sparks, Washoe County, and Reno areas,” said Sparks Mayor Ed Lawson. “It will greatly help the tens of thousands of people who commute to Storey County.”
“We appreciate the merit, transparency and inclusion Senator Rosen’s Office provided Reno-Sparks Indian Colony in drafting the proposed lands bill,” said Arlan D. Melendez, Chairman of the Reno-Sparks Indian Colony. “We have been involved since 2017 and it’s good to see it may come to fruition.”
“Friends of Nevada Wilderness is grateful to Senator Rosen and her staff for the many hours they have invested in developing this draft proposal,” said Shaaron Netherton, Executive Director of Friends of Nevada Wilderness. “They made sure to consult with local governments, Tribal leaders and a broad base of other stakeholders to craft a balanced Truckee Meadows Public Lands bill that will provide much needed conservation of public lands within Washoe County. We look forward to continuing to work with her and her staff to finalize this proposal.”
The discussion draft of the Truckee Meadows Public Lands Management Act will:
- Promote sustainable growth and economic development
- Protect and preserve public lands
- Designate hundreds of thousands of acres of wilderness, hundreds of thousands of acres of national conservation areas, and tens of thousands of acres of special management areas
- Support local Tribal communities
- Expand land held in trust for the Reno-Sparks Indian Colony, Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe, and Washoe Tribe
- Establish a Cultural Heritage Area to permanently protect thousands of acres in the Pah Rahs to be co-managed by local Tribes and BLM
- Provide local governments with lands for public purposes
- Conveys thousands of acres for recreation and public purposes to local governmental entities in Washoe County, including: Washoe County, City of Reno, City of Sparks, Incline Village General Improvement District, Nevada Department of Wildlife Nevada Division of State Lands, Truckee River Flood Management Authority, Washoe County School District, University of Nevada Reno
(Office of Senator Jacky Rosen)