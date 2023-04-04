On Tuesday, U.S. Senator Jacky Rosen (D-NV) sent a letter to the U.S. Department of Transportation urging them to stand ready to receive and approve Reno-Tahoe International Airport’s application to receive federal funds for the reconstruction and expansion of its terminal.
This application would request funds from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law’s Airport Terminal Program, which Senator Rosen helped create, to improve the travel experience and help the region accommodate more annual visitors.
“I write in strong support of the Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority’s (RTAA) proposed airport terminal expansion project, a multi-year development plan to upgrade and modernize key aspects of Reno-Tahoe International Airport (RNO) to meet growing demand,” wrote Senator Rosen. “The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which I was proud to help write and pass, created the Airport Terminal Program, administered by the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration. I urge your Department to stand ready to receive RTAA’s application for this program and give their application full and fair consideration.
“MoreRNO, the largest expansion project in the airport’s history, is critical for improving functional performance and operational efficiency, addressing a forecasted increase in passenger demand, addressing changing fleet mixes, and providing adequate passenger and airline space,” Rosen continued.
“The terminal expansion project will greatly improve the travel experience for our residents and visitors by adding additional modern capacity to our airline, concessions and ground transportation operations,” said Daren Griffin, President and CEO of the Reno Tahoe Airport Authority. “Almost five million passengers experience the Reno-Tahoe International Airport every year with significant growth in the forecast. We’re grateful for Senator Rosen’s work in Congress to ensure Nevada’s airports receive their share of federal funding, and we look forward to working with her on our upcoming grant application.”
“The Reno-Tahoe International Airport serves as a gateway for the growing number of visitors and residents of Northern Nevada,” said Richard Jay, Vice Chair of the Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority Board of Trustees. “The MoreRNO program will allow the airport to accommodate even more visitors, delivering a boost to the tourism industry in the region that helps drive the economy. We are grateful to have a partner in Senator Rosen as a leader in this area in the Senate.”
The full letter can be found below: