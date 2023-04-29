The Rotary Club of Sparks will be donating a calculator to every third grader in Washoe County beginning next week.
Beginning Monday May 1, members of the Sparks Rotary Club will be visiting local elementary schools to distribute a new Calculator to over 5,000 third grade students.
The delay in delivery this year was associated with transportation and supply chain issues.
“Math skills are extremely important for our learning. While we have historically delivered dictionaries to our local 3rd graders for almost two decades, the school district provided feedback that the calculators would be more valuable to our third graders and the Rotary Club of Sparks is stepping up to make that possible,” says Sparks Club Secretary Mike Hix.
The calculators are handpicked to fit the needs of young students learning to understand the importance of simple mathematics in their lives. The calculator is solar-powered and smaller to better fit the growing hands of these students.
According to Hix, “The 3rd grade was targeted because this is the age when children are beginning to truly understand all functions of a calculator and the importance of numbers. Having a calculator of their own gives them ‘math power’ to make simple and more challenging calculations needed to someday function in the business world when they grow up. It will also be a tool to help our educators when giving homework.”
With Sparks Club’s membership help, Hix believes that the calculators should be distributed in about two - three weeks. This is a great community project for our Rotary club and we’re hoping to continue year after year.”
The Rotary Club of Sparks is a leadership organization, made up of local business, professional and civic leaders. The club meets regularly, members form friendships, and through that, can do good things in this community.