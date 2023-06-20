On Thursday June 15th, the Nevada Wildlife Federation hosted an in-person roundtable of experts and local elected officials to discuss topics regarding climate and sustainability issues impacting Nevada.
The panel focused on climate wins in the area, and how individuals, companies and agencies are working towards solutions to our changing climate and its impact on Nevada.
“My whole mission right now is to improve messaging to our constituents. There are great things that are happening within the county that need to be amplified and shared, and I want to find ways to make that accessible and consumable for all ages and all backgrounds.” said Mariluz Garcia, Washoe County Commissioner, District 3. “It doesn’t matter if you are a child or a senior; everyone is staying informed. I think that messaging and education are critical to any initiative that you try to push out. There is a lot of good stuff happening and great work, and we aren’t always good at celebrating those milestones. We need to do a better job of telling that story.”
“It’s a strategic shift from suppression to more planning and education and conservation generally in terms of management. The public education piece is really where I see a large opportunity because we can influence so many people’s behavior into doing the right things. That is how we get a strategic shift in this community.” said Charles Moore, Fire Chief for the Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District.
“At large, we as foresters are thinking about managing forests in different ways. So if we have a love of a species or certain forest or landscape, we need to be thinking about ways we can perpetuate that using novel methods and or re-envisioning forests in a different way.” said Sarah M. Bisbing, PhD, Director, Whittell Forest & Wildlife Area & Associate Professor, Forest Ecosystem Science NRES Department, University of Nevada, Reno. "We need to be getting behind loving and promoting forest protection long term, whatever it looks like, with different objectives and management strategies. And we need far more education around what we are attempting to do to keep forests thriving.”
“The state of Nevada has set such ambitious renewable goals for NV Energy that we are just doing everything we can in a variety of ways to increase renewable energy in Nevada. We truly are doing everything we possibly can from geothermal to solar to wind. Anything we can do, we are trying to do it.” said Gary Shaw, Senior Project Manager Renewables and Origination, NV Energy.
“Deep down, people think renewables are going to be this cure-all away from fossil fuels, and history has shown us that with these new solutions come new problems. In my opinion, that is why an all-stakeholder approach is going to be key.” said Russell Kuhlman, Executive Director of the Nevada Wildlife Federation.
