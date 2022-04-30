The Reno Police Department says one person was transported to the hospital after being stabbed Saturday night in Reno.
According to police, a family dispute between a father and son led to the son stabbing his father.
The father was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The stabbing occurred on Kietzke Lane but police would not confirm an exact location where the incident occurred.
Police say there is no threat to the public.
It is unknown at this time if a suspect has been arrested.
We will update this story if new information comes in.