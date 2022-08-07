The City of Reno released RPD's final count of arrests and citations during the week of the 2022 Hot August Nights event.
Of the 12 total arrests made, five of those were for DUIs. Six people were arrested for a misdemeanor and one person was arrested for a gross misdemeanor.
38 citations were issued, 23 of which were traffic-related and 15 municipal/community court citations.
The Reno Police Department wants to thank everyone involved for assisting in making the event safe and enjoyable for everyone.
(The City of Reno assisted in this report.)