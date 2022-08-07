Weather Alert

...Thunderstorms Return with Heavy Rain Risk... * Another surge of monsoon moisture will yield increased thunderstorm chances through Wednesday, with potential for heavy rainfall, flash flooding, and strong outflow winds. * Isolated storms are possible this afternoon and evening with a 5 to 15 percent chance of any one point seeing a storm. Monday those chances increase to 20 to 30 percent, with Tuesday seeing the most significant risk of storms at 40 to 60 percent probability. Wednesday will see chances lower as drier air moves in with about a 10 to 20 percent chance for most areas. * Another round of heavy rains from these storms is possible with simulations indicating potential for up to 1 inch per hour from any storms that develop. There's even some risk of up to 2 inches per hour on Tuesday. This would result in renewed flash flooding threats, especially on recent burn scars such as the Tamarack, Caldor, and Dixie. * People living in flood prone areas or near these recent burn scars should monitor the forecast and be prepared to take action should heavy rains occur or a flash flood warning be issued.