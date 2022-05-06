The Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Washoe County is ready to drive our community forward, announcing a new, significant clean-air milestone for our community 13 years ahead of schedule. Starting May 6, RTC’s fixed-route bus fleet will operate with 100% alternative-fuel buses. The RTC had originally planned to meet this goal in 2035.
“Thanks to continued support from Nevada’s congressional delegation and funding from the U.S. Department of Transportation and the Federal Transit Administration, the RTC will be able to deliver cleaner air for our region now – not 13 years from now,” said RTC Executive Director Bill Thomas. “Federal support was critical to the RTC achieving this goal.”
The RTC made the announcement on May 6, at RTC CENTENNIAL PLAZA in Sparks, along with U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.), who helped the RTC send its last diesel-powered bus into retirement.
“Nevada has a cutting edge clean-energy economy, and I’m doing all I can in the Senate to support efforts to make our transportation systems more efficient and sustainable,” said Senator Cortez Masto. “I’ve worked to support the RTC throughout my career, and am honored to join them as they reach this critical milestone ahead of schedule and have an all-alternative fuel bus fleet.”
The RTC’s fixed-route transit fleet has two types of buses. One-third of the RTC’s fleet is fully electric. The remainder of the buses are electric-diesel hybrids, capable of running 35% of the time in all-electric mode.
The RTC has also created two green zones near our transit stations in Reno and Sparks, where buses will operate solely on electric power. That means people waiting for the bus at RTC 4TH STREET STATION and RTC CENTENNIAL PLAZA will breathe easier.
Additionally, with the FTA’s approval, the RTC was able to reallocate cost savings from the recent 4th Street-Prater Way Project to add additional bus-charging capabilities.
