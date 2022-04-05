The Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) is asking the community for their input on its Public Participation Plan.
The plan establishes a process for the RTC to provide for timely public notice of critical information about plans and projects of regional significance, allowing the public full access to key decisions.
“The RTC values the public’s input on everything we do,” said RTC Executive Director Bill Thomas. “This plan will help us capture diverse public input as we go through the planning process.”
The public is invited to view a draft of the plan online or at RTC Planning Offices, located at 1105 Terminal Way, Suite 211 in Reno, during regular business hours.
The 45-day comment period opened on April 5, 2022, and closes on May 19, 2022.
Comments on the draft document during the 45-day review period can be sent to the following address, by mail, by phone, by fax, or email to:
RTC Planning Offices
1105 Terminal Way, Suite 211, Reno, Nevada 89502
775.348.0480
775.348.0450 (FAX)
To learn more about the RTC Public Participation Plan, you can visit rtcwashoe.com.