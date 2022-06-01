Many people in Reno rely on public transit to get to and from their destinations. The Regional Transportation Commission has been seeing some troubles with strikes and staffing shortages, forcing them into their Sunday service routes, but things are changing. Lauren Ball, the PIO for RTC says, "We are back to our normal service schedules" with the exception of three routes that were discontinued for low ridership.
One passenger claims he lost his job because of transit issues with RTC a couple of weeks ago. "I was here at 7:30 in the morning and for whatever reason my bus never showed up," says passenger Jay Kapell.
Ball says RTC does have some missed trips each day, and if you're a passenger you should always check their website for changes. "We're really working diligently to make sure that we have as few of those missed trips as possible."
Ball also mentions they're looking into improvements, and they encourage the community to take their online survey by June 5th. "We're really seeking feedback on the future of transit we have some really great improvements that we're proposing but we really need that community feedback before we were to implement any of these changes."
Kapell says, "I want it to be more accessible and less headache and heartache."