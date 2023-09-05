The Holcomb Avenue Rehabilitation is complete after 12 weeks of construction.
RTC and officials held a ribbon cutting Tuesday morning.
The project improved a half-mile stretch of asphalt from Burns Street to Liberty Street. It also reduced conflict points between cars and pedestrians and added buffered bike lanes.
In addition, they say they also came in under budget.
"We are in control of taxpayer dollars. So that is our duty to be a good steward of the taxpayer money and so that's our aim every time,” says Amanda Callegari, Project Manager, RTC.
Crews completed the $3 million project under budget in 12 weeks. RTC Fuel Tax funded the project.
(RTC contributed to this report.)