The Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Washoe County will begin construction on the Mill Street Project on Monday, February 7.
The project will improve Mill Street between I-580 and McCarran Boulevard for pedestrians, bicyclists, transit riders, and drivers.
Drivers can anticipate minor lane shifts and closures as construction crews make improvements.
As part of the project, the RTC will bring pedestrian access up to ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) standards and improve bus stop accessibility.
The project includes continuous sidewalks on the south side of Mill Street from McCarran Boulevard to Terminal Way. On the north side of Mill Street, the RTC will fill in gaps in the sidewalk network and construct better bus stop access.
The project will also add upgraded curb ramps and pedestrian controls at the Rock Boulevard and Terminal Way/Greg Street intersections and minor corridor lighting improvements.
Construction is anticipated to be complete in July 2022.
