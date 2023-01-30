The Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Washoe County activated a newly installed traffic signal at the intersection of South Meadows Parkway and Wilbur May Parkway on Monday.
Reno Vice Mayor and RTC Commissioner Devon Reese and City of Reno Councilmember Naomi Duerr fliped the switch to activate the new signal.
Drivers are encouraged to use extra caution in and around the newly signalized intersection as people get used to the new traffic signal.
This intersection has seen an increase in traffic and was determined to warrant a traffic signal to help improve safety.
This project is part of the RTC’s annual Traffic Signals Program and represents a $700,000 investment in our community.
(Regional Transportation Commission)