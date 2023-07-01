The Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Washoe County is offering free transit service to the community on its RAPID Lincoln Line (4 p.m. to 8 p.m.) and Route 11 (4 p.m. to midnight) to attend Star Spangled Sparks on Tuesday, July 4, 2023.
These RTC transit routes will drop event goers off at RTC CENTENNIAL PLAZA in Victorian Square near The Nugget Casino Resort. Both transit routes also serve RTC 4TH STREET STATION in downtown Reno. RTC will also provide free ACCESS rides to and from the event.
“Star Spangled Sparks is a great event for families to celebrate our nation’s independence. We are happy to provide free service and encourage more people to take transit to the event, especially with limited parking,” said RTC Executive Director Bill Thomas.
For route and schedule information, please check rtcwashoe.com
The RTC’s RIDE and FlexRIDE transit services will be on a Sunday schedule on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in observance of Independence Day. RTC Regional Connector will not operate. For route and schedule information, please check rtcwashoe.com
The RTC’s administrative offices and RTC Customer Service will be closed on Tuesday, July 4, 2023.
(RTC Washoe)