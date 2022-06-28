The Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Washoe County is offering free transit service to the community on its RAPID Lincoln Line (4 p.m. to 8 p.m.) and Route 11 (4 p.m. to midnight) to attend Star Spangled Sparks on Monday, July 4, 2022.
These RTC transit routes will drop event goers off at RTC CENTENNIAL PLAZA in Victorian Square near The Nugget Casino Resort.
Both transit routes also serve RTC 4TH STREET STATION in downtown Reno.
“With limited parking availability, we hope this free service encourages even more people to take transit when attending Star Spangled Sparks and other regional special events,” said RTC Executive Director Bill Thomas.
For route and schedule information, please check rtcwashoe.com
The RTC’s RIDE and FlexRIDE transit services will be on a Sunday schedule on Monday, July 4, 2022, in observance of Independence Day. RTC Regional Connector will not operate.
The RTC’s administrative offices and RTC Customer Service will be closed on Monday, July 4, 2022.