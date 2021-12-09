Food insecurity is a real thing affecting children and families right here in Northern Nevada... But there is a way you can help. Gearing up for Share your Christmas Friday, RTC is held their stuff a bus event, which aims to drop off a bus full of food to us at the GSR Friday afternoon.
RTC has a long history of collecting food donations for the annual Share your Christmas Drive by Food Drive, and this year is no exception! They hope to stuff this bus full of non-perishable food items, all to help out those in need.
"There are many people here in our community that go without enough to eat. These are your friends, your co-workers, your neighbors, people right here in our community," said Lauren Ball, Public Information Officer for the RTC.
The Stuff a Bus event is actually relatively new, as it used to take the form of a program called food for fair. It allowed for free rides with a food donation. This dissipated over the years, so they adopted the ‘Stuff a Bus.’
“We've been very successful with that, we have gotten a ton of donations already and people come out for this every year, it's wonderful," said Ball.
While the event started out a little slow this morning, things were starting to pick up... With several people donating just what they could afford.
“It's wonderful to see these people come out and bring donations to this drive. Even people who don't have a lot are able to just give a little bit. Even if you can just give a can or 2 of food, that's really going to help out people in need right here in our community.”
“Giving back this time of year is helpful to people who really need it," said Reno Local Cliff Taylor while handing off a cart of food.
"I think it's a great idea, I think you should totally go for it. It helps not only the person that you are helping but also helps you. The bible tells us there is more joy in giving than receiving, and I really do think that's true," said sparks native Evella Pressor while having a trunk full of food unloaded into the bus.
All of the food collected will be dropped off at the GSR during KTVN’s Share Your Christmas Event Friday, December 10th. RTC’s next stuff a bus event will be for seniors, which will happen in May. You can stay up to date at rtcwashoe.com