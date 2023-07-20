The Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Washoe County is providing an opportunity for residents of the Reno/Sparks urban area to review and comment on the Adoption of the Federal Fiscal Year (FFY) 2023-2027 Regional Transportation Improvement Program (RTIP).
The FFY 2023-2027 RTIP is a five-year program of major state highway, regional road, transit, bicycle, and pedestrian projects for Washoe County.
The RTIP represents a prioritized program directed at meeting Washoe County's growing transportation needs while improving the region's air quality, transportation efficiency, safety and mobility.
The RTIP serves as a useful tool in planning and programming transportation system improvements.
The FFY 2023-2027 RTIP will add new projects and incorporate updates to current projects in the existing RTIP.
Changes to existing projects will reflect necessary updates to project phasing, scope, cost, funding sources, and/or timing.
A copy of the draft will be available for viewing and comment at rtcwashoe.com for a 21-day period starting on Friday, July 21, 2023 and ending on Thursday, August 10, 2023.
Interested parties can send comments on the proposed amendment during the 21-day public review period to the following address by mail, telephone, facsimile, or electronically:
RTC Planning Offices
1105 Terminal Way, Suite 211, Reno, NV 89502
775.348.0480
775.348.0450 FAX
(The Regional Transportation Commission of Washoe County)