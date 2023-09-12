The Regional Transportation Commission of Washoe County is asking for your feedback on a program providing improved mobility for seniors and people with disabilities.
They are specifically seeking comment on their Program Management Plan related to the Federal Transit Administration's Section 5310 Program.
Under the federal 5310 Enhanced Mobility of Seniors and Individuals with Disabilities Program, funding is restricted to a minimum of 55% toward eligible Capital projects.
In support of stakeholder feedback, instead of using federal dollars, RTC will allocate the equivalent federal 5310 funding appropriations in local sales tax dollars for local programming distribution.
This approach will allow for the development of more viable and longer-term senior/disabled transportation projects, reduce the administrative burden and oversight of those programs, increase flexibility, and allow for other efficiencies.
Comments can be submitted to Jennifer Meyers, Public Transportation Department at jmeyers@rtcwashoe.com, and will be accepted through October 2, 2023.