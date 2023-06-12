The Regional Transportation Commission is seeking public input on the future of downtown Reno, including the creation of a more welcoming environment for pedestrians, bicyclists and scooter riders.
A public comment tool is available at DowntownRenoMicromobility.com for people to learn about the project, review and rate the corridor concepts, and participate in a survey through June 30.
Staff from the City of Reno and the RTC will be available to discuss the project in-person at two upcoming events:
- Downtown Tuesdays – June 13, 5-7 p.m. at Partnership Plaza, 40 East 4th Street
- Feed the Camel – June 14, 5-7 p.m. at McKinley Arts & Culture Center, 925 Riverside Drive
