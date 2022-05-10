The Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Washoe County is seeking community members to join its Citizens Multimodal Advisory Committee (CMAC).
The RTC is looking for people who have an interest in improving transportation for everyone in our community.
If you’re a transit passenger, bicyclist, pedestrian, RTC ACCESS user, or just have great ideas to improve transportation, you are encouraged to apply with meetings being held virtually the first Wednesday of the month at 5:30 p.m.
“Our public outreach program fosters an open and transparent process with the community to support the regional transportation planning process,” said RTC Executive Director Bill Thomas. “As part of that process, the RTC encourages public involvement throughout the development of any project, plan, or policy.”
Collaboration with the public allows for innovative ideas and solutions to emerge that address the region’s transportation issues. It also helps RTC develop strong community support during its outreach process.
If interested, you can use the link here to apply before May 26.
(Regional Transportation Commission)