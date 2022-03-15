Have you ever wanted a say in what goes into design and construction of local projects? Here's your chance!

The RTC of Washoe County is inviting you to participate in a survey on how to go about building and designing the replacement of Arlington Avenue bridge.

Participants can watch a video presentation about plans for the bridge and its progress so far, then take the survey on options they feel will best fit the concepts.

The survey is open until April 18th. Click here to take it.

The Arlington Avenue bridges, which were built in the 1920s, have been categorized as structurally deficient by the Nevada Department of Transportation. The bridges provide access over the Truckee River and split the Wingfield Park area.

In 2021, the RTC received a $7 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation to replace the Arlington Avenue bridges over the Truckee River in the heart of the City of Reno.

The RTC has been gathering public input on the project since 2019. Construction on the $25 million Arlington Avenue Bridges Project is anticipated to start in 2024.

