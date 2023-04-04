The Regional Transportation Commission and the Nevada Department of Transportation are seeking public input on the Sparks Boulevard Widening Project.
The 30-day virtual public hearing will be held online April 5 through May 5.
An in-person hearing is scheduled at Lena Juniper Elementary School at 225 Queen Way in Sparks on April 19 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The project would help improve safety and mobility for all modes of transportation including cars, pedestrians, transit, and bicycles.
This is the second phase of the project, which stretches from Interstate 80 to Baring Boulevard. Construction is complete for Phase 1 of the project, between Greg Street and I-80.
Final design of Phase 2 is slated for spring of 2024. Construction is expected to begin in 2025.
(RTC contributed to this report.)