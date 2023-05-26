The Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Washoe County is working on the Verdi Multimodal Transportation Study.
As part of the study, the RTC is seeking community feedback by holding a public meeting Tuesday, May 30, 4 pm-6 pm at the Verdi Library, located at 270 Bridge Street. The meeting will include a presentation at 4:30 pm.
The meeting will discuss the analysis results of existing studies, traffic, land use, safety, transit, and routes for pedestrians and bicycles.
The RTC says it analyzed existing conditions and future forecasts to identify needs and transportation improvements for regional roads in the Verdi area.
The study focuses on traffic operations analysis and improvements, pedestrian and bicycle connectivity, and transit service needs on freeways, regional roads, and regionally significant roads identified by the project team.
The study will provide a strategy for developing transportation improvements according to adjacent planned and existing land use. When the RTC is done with the study, the results will help prioritize potential future improvements.
More information can be found here: Verdi Area Multimodal Transportation Study - RTC Washoe