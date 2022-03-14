The Regional Transportation Commission says it will offer free rides on St. Patrick's Day.
Scheduled RTC transit services will be free on Thursday, March 17 from 4 p.m. until 2 a.m.
The hope is to help keep the roads and crosswalk safe for everyone celebrating.
Passengers won't need anything to take the ride - just simply hop on and take a seat.
RTC says not all locations are served by transit. As you’re making your St. Patrick’s Day plans, visit rtcwashoe.com to check route and schedule information.
In accordance with TSA and CDC guidance, all public transportation conveyances, which include RTC transit services, require the wearing of a mask or face covering while riding transit through April 18, 2022.
(RTC contributed to this report.)